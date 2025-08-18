India's Second Freedom Struggle Needs Brilliant Patriots, Not Just Briliant Graduates: Gautam Adani

Drawing a parallel between the Hijli jail at Kharagpur where young revolutionaries once fought for Independence and the challenges of the 21st century, Adani said India's vulnerabilities in semiconductors, energy and defence meant true freedom was still incomplete.

"We import 90% of our chips, 85% of our oil, and even many of our critical defence systems. One sanction, one disruption, and our growth could be frozen," he warned.

Adani stressed that the battles ahead would be fought in "server farms, not trenches" and that nations that controlled intellectual property would control the future. "Tomorrow's trillion-dollar disruptors will bend others to their will. Companies will become more powerful than many nations. Several educational institutions that fail to adapt will also disappear," he said.