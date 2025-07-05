India's Rs 1 Lakh-Crore Bet On Private Sector R&D — DST Secretary Shares Ambitious Roadmap

The government has introduced a research and innovation fund to encourage private players to invest in high-risk sectors which they have been hesitant to enter, according to Secretary of Department of Science and Technology Abhay Karandikar.

"The fund will invest in private sector research and development including cooperates, industries along with deep technology startups," Karandikar told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview.

Karandikar highlighted that financing will be given through concessional loans, equity, or a combination of both and companies are expected to shoulder half the project cost, while the rest will cover through the fund.