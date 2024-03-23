India’s Non-Alliance Culture Helps Balance Relations With Russia, US: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday described India’s relationship with Russia and the US as a 'multi-vector' policy and said it was possible to deal with each one on a 'non-exclusive' basis because of India's strong non-alliance culture.

Speaking at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS), Jaishankar was answering questions after a lecture on his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’ when he was asked about India’s balancing act with two polar opposite countries.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Singapore and reached the country earlier in the day.