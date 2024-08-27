India's Longest Sea Bridge: Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Have Used Atal Setu In Seven Months

"The Atal Setu's successful operation has significantly improved Mumbai's traffic flow. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have used the bridge since its inauguration highlights its critical role in the city’s infrastructure," said MMRDA commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

The 21.5-km-long Atal Setu was designed and built to accelerate South Mumbai's connectivity to several significant regions, including the impending Navi Mumbai International Airport. The bridge connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and is officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

The official MMRDA release said, "The extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between south Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. Atal Setu's impact extends beyond mere traffic management. It has significantly improved connectivity between south Mumbai and other major regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport."