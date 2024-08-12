India's Gender Balance To Improve: Projected Sex Ratio To Reach 952 Women Per 1000 Men By 2036

The sex ratio in India is projected to improve to 952 women per 1,000 men by 2036, up from 943 in 2011, according to the 'Women and Men in India 2023' report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The report indicates that India's population in 2036 will be more gender-balanced compared to 2011, with the sex ratio expected to rise from 943 to 952. This reflects a positive trend towards greater gender equality.

By 2036, India’s population is anticipated to reach 152.2 crore, with a slightly higher female percentage of 48.8%, up from 48.5% in 2011, the report adds.

The proportion of individuals under 15 years old is projected to decrease from 2011 to 2036, likely due to declining fertility, it stated.

Conversely, the proportion of the population aged 60 years and older is anticipated to substantially increase during this period.

It is evident that from 2016 to 2020, the age-specific fertility rate in the age groups of 20–24 and 25–29 has reduced from 135.4 and 166.0 to 113.6 and 139.6, respectively.

The ASFR for the age range of 35–39 for the above period has increased from 32.7 to 35.6, which shows that after settling into life, women are thinking of expanding their families.

The adolescent fertility rate was 33.9 for the illiterate population and 11.0 for the literate population in 2020.

This rate is considerably lower for even those who are literate but without any formal education (20.0) compared to illiterate women, reemphasising the importance of imparting education to women.

Age-specific fertility rate is defined as the number of live births in a specific age group of women per thousand female populations of that age group.