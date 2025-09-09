India's Fully Literate States: Himachal Pradesh Becomes The Latest To Achieve The Feat

Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth ‘fully literate’ state in the country. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state has achieved the “fully literate” status.

The literacy rate in the state currently stands at 99.3% compared to the national benchmark of 95%, the CM said.

CM Sukhu noted that Himachal Pradesh accomplished this target ahead of the planned timeline. He outlined that the State’s progress from a modest literacy level of barely 7% in 1947 to achieving complete literacy was marked by numerous hurdles.

The announcement was made at an event in Shimla on the occasion of International Literary Day.

Himachal Pradesh has achieved this feat, becoming the fourth state after Goa, Tripura and Mizoram. Among the Union Territories, Ladakh achieved this status in June 2024.