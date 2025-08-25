India's Food Transformation Key To Global Hunger Fight As Western Funding Drops: WFP Deputy Chief

"India's story from being a country where we assisted to now an exporter of food with a food surplus shows impressive progress. There are excellent initiatives that we want to draw from India to bring to the world in dealing with the global food crisis," Skau explained.

Beyond food assistance, WFP is looking to India's growing global influence to help promote humanitarian access in conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Yemen, and Gaza. India's diplomatic clout could prove crucial in securing access for aid delivery in these crisis-hit regions.