India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Connect Delhi And Patna: Check Date, Route And More
The Indian Railways plans to run 24-coach sleeper trains on the Vande Bharat platform, built for a top speed of 180 km/h and a service speed of 160 km/h.
Indian Railways is expected to launch the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Delhi and Patna soon. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched ahead of the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, according to reports.
The newly launched train could be announced for passenger services by the end of September, initiating its journey to the poll-bound Bihar.
The launch is expected before Chhath Puja and the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for late October and early November.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Route, Speed And Other Details
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been designed for overnight travel and will have 24 coaches. The train, which can reach a maximum speed of up to 180 km/hour, has been built for routes of around 1,000 km. The likely route is Delhi to Patna, possibly extending to Darbhanga or Sitamarhi, according to a report by India Today.
"The primary focus is to improve the availability of trains on high-demand routes," a senior official told Economic Times, adding that a final decision on the routes will be taken soon.
The Indian Railways plans to run 24-coach sleeper trains on the Vande Bharat platform, built for a top speed of 180 km/h and a service speed of 160 km/h. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Patna to just 11.5 hours from the usual 12–17 hours, while offering passengers a comfortable journey.
"The service will be launched in the coming weeks," the official told ET.
ð Train journey redefined with comfort, safety and innovation.â¨— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 2, 2024
Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, features we must know!ð§µðð» pic.twitter.com/zXgusgLKLi
Vande Bharat Sleeper Delhi-Patna Timings
According to railway officials, the discussion for the announcement of train routes is underway. Once the decision is finalised, details such as stations, journey route and timings will be revealed in the coming weeks.
In July, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament that 144 Vande Bharat trains (chair-car variant) were operational. The new set of sleeper models of Vande Bharat will further expand the fleet, enhancing long-distance and overnight travel options.
In August, Vaishnaw had said that 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains were under production. Further production of 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes has been taken up by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. More such contracts have also been awarded to expand the fleet.
These new models will come with enhanced passenger comfort. Interiors are likely to include sleek glass fibre panels, soft integrated lighting and ergonomic berths with extra padding for enhanced support during overnight journeys.
The current chair-car Vande Bharat trains are limited to daytime routes. For overnight journeys, currently, Rajdhani trains are the most sought-after options.