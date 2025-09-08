India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Connect Delhi And Patna: Check Date, Route And More

Indian Railways is expected to launch the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Delhi and Patna soon. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched ahead of the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, according to reports.

The newly launched train could be announced for passenger services by the end of September, initiating its journey to the poll-bound Bihar.

The launch is expected before Chhath Puja and the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for late October and early November.