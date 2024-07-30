India's First Sunken Museum At Humayun's Tomb Site Inaugurated — All You Need To Know
India's first sunken museum at the site of Humayun's Tomb Complex in New Delhi was inaugurated on Monday. Humayun's Tomb complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the new museum in the presence of Prince Rahim Aga Khan, and others.
The first-of-its-kind museum has been developed by the Aga Khan Trust in partnership with the Archaeological Survey of India. The inauguration coincided with the ongoing 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.
Foundation Laid In 2015
The foundation stone of the museum was laid in April 2015, and it was built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.
Architecture Inspired By Tradition
The architecture of the museum is inspired by the ancient ‘Baolis’ or step wells of Delhi.
"The Museum boasts over 500 artefacts from the collections of the National Museum, Archaeological Survey of India and Aga Khan Trust for Culture," a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture said.
On display are miniatures, manuscripts, and significant architectural elements from Humayun’s Mausoleum such as the original finial of the tomb, inspired by temples in India and made of copper of almost 100% purity, coins, contemporary art and craft pieces, astrolabes and celestial spheres.
There are also several stone inscriptions dating from the 14th century onwards, as well as glass, textiles, and architectural models which convey 700 years of stories developed through rigorous research by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.
It will open for visitors from July 30, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Sunday.
The tomb complex with many old monuments dotting the premises, is a shining example of how development and conservation of heritage "need to go hand in hand" to meet governance objectives and help boost tourism, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.
"The museum serves as a link, not only reuniting Humayun's Tomb and Sunder Nursery, but also bridging the gap between history and the present day. Museums and historic landmarks preserve and reveal the story of humanity," Prince Rahim Aga Khan said.
(With PTI inputs)