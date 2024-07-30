India's First Sunken Museum At Humayun's Tomb Site Inaugurated — All You Need To Know

The architecture of the museum is inspired by the ancient ‘Baolis’ or step wells of Delhi.

"The Museum boasts over 500 artefacts from the collections of the National Museum, Archaeological Survey of India and Aga Khan Trust for Culture," a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture said.

On display are miniatures, manuscripts, and significant architectural elements from Humayun’s Mausoleum such as the original finial of the tomb, inspired by temples in India and made of copper of almost 100% purity, coins, contemporary art and craft pieces, astrolabes and celestial spheres.

There are also several stone inscriptions dating from the 14th century onwards, as well as glass, textiles, and architectural models which convey 700 years of stories developed through rigorous research by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.