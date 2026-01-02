India’s First Bullet Train Corridor Achieves Milestone With Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is executing the country’s first bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
India’s first bullet train corridor marked a significant achievement with the breakthrough of a high-speed tunnel at Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday. This is the first mountain tunnel (MT-5) breakthrough on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route. The 1.5-km-long mountain tunnel is among the longest in Palghar district and lies between Virar and Boisar bullet train stations.
Last year, the Ministry of Railways completed a 5-km-long underground tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is executing the country’s first bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which includes India’s first 21-km-long undersea tunnel between the Mumbai Bullet Train underground station at BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra.
MT-5 Tunnel: Key Highlights
Excavation completed from both ends in 18 months
Length: 1,480 meters (1.5 km)
Advanced drill & blast method used for excavation
Benefits of Drill & Blast Method
Enables real-time monitoring of ground behavior during excavation
Allows installation of support systems like shotcrete, rock bolts, and lattice girders based on actual site conditions
All safety measures, including ventilation, fire prevention, and access/egress, were strictly followed during tunneling activities
The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will feature 12 stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will offer a comfortable travel experience with fares designed to be affordable for the middle class.