India’s First Bullet Train Corridor Achieves Milestone With Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar

India’s first bullet train corridor marked a significant achievement with the breakthrough of a high-speed tunnel at Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday. This is the first mountain tunnel (MT-5) breakthrough on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route. The 1.5-km-long mountain tunnel is among the longest in Palghar district and lies between Virar and Boisar bullet train stations.

Last year, the Ministry of Railways completed a 5-km-long underground tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is executing the country’s first bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which includes India’s first 21-km-long undersea tunnel between the Mumbai Bullet Train underground station at BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra.