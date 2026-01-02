India’s First Bullet Train Corridor Achieves Milestone With Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar

Business NewsNationalIndia’s First Bullet Train Corridor Achieves Milestone With Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is executing the country’s first bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

02 Jan 2026, 01:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train
Of the 12 stations, four are located in Maharashtra and eight are in Gujarat. (Photo source: X/@RailMinIndia)
India’s first bullet train corridor marked a significant achievement with the breakthrough of a high-speed tunnel at Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday. This is the first mountain tunnel (MT-5) breakthrough on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route. The 1.5-km-long mountain tunnel is among the longest in Palghar district and lies between Virar and Boisar bullet train stations.

Last year, the Ministry of Railways completed a 5-km-long underground tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is executing the country’s first bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which includes India’s first 21-km-long undersea tunnel between the Mumbai Bullet Train underground station at BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

MT-5 Tunnel: Key Highlights

  • Excavation completed from both ends in 18 months

  • Length: 1,480 meters (1.5 km)

  • Advanced drill & blast method used for excavation

Benefits of Drill & Blast Method

  • Enables real-time monitoring of ground behavior during excavation

  • Allows installation of support systems like shotcrete, rock bolts, and lattice girders based on actual site conditions

  • All safety measures, including ventilation, fire prevention, and access/egress, were strictly followed during tunneling activities

The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will feature 12 stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will offer a comfortable travel experience with fares designed to be affordable for the middle class.

