India's Direct Tax Collections Jump 9.18% To Rs 10.8 Lakh Crore Over Fewer Refunds

Net direct tax collections for the financial year 2025-26, as of September 17, 2025, have shown a notable increase, rising by 9.18% to reach over Rs 10.82 lakh crore or $131 billion.

This growth is primarily attributed to a substantial decline in refunds issued by the Income Tax Department, a key indicator of efficiency in tax processing and compliance.

While gross tax collections also grew, the reduced outflow of refunds was the main driver of the positive net collection figure.