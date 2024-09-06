Demand For Business Class To Splurging On Hotels — Indians Are Upping Their Travel Game

"Ladies and gentlemen, you are kindly requested to fasten your seatbelt, put your seat backs in the fully upright position... Cabin crew prepare for take off."

One knows the drill by rote, now more than ever. Indians taking national and international trips have increased by over 30%, according to a report by MakeMyTrip. The travel trends spread through destinations, spending patterns, and showcase increased wanderlust across the country.

What more? Indians are becoming more demanding in their travel preferences. The travel trends from June 2023 to May 2024 reveal preference for window seats among Indians being 44%. Moreover, 42% of the travellers who pre-opted in-flight meals chose vegetarian meals.