Indian Universities' Count Jumps 1,000% In QS Asia Ranking Over Last Decade; PM Modi Lauds

The number of Indian universities in QS Asia's Top University rankings has increased by 1,125% over the past decade, according to data released on Tuesday by Quacquarelli Symonds, a provider of analytics and insights on global higher education.

"India’s remarkable rise in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 reflects a decade of transformation in research productivity, innovation, and institutional capacity. Over the past ten years, India’s representation in the rankings has increased tenfold, demonstrating the country’s growing contribution to Asia’s higher education landscape," Matteo Quacquarelli, vice president of strategy and analytics, Quacquarelli Symonds said.

The number of universities showing up in the list increased from 24 in 2016 to 294 in 2026, the firm said. It also said that India has a dominant presence in the papers per faculty indicator, with five universities ranked among Asia's Top 10 and 28 among the top 50.

Quacquarelli Symonds called this growth "extraordinary" and said that it outpaces every other nation in Asia, and shows the impact of India's National Education Policy and its "expanding research and innovation ecosystem."

"As India marks five years since the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its impact is becoming increasingly evident. The policy’s focus on interdisciplinarity, internationalisation, and research-led education is helping to strengthen institutions and expand opportunities for collaboration and innovation," Quacquarelli said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded this development, saying that the government is committed to ensuring quality education.

"Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our Government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation. We are also building institutional capacities in this sector by enabling more educational institutions across India," the Prime Minister said, as he referred to the QS Asia's Top University rankings data.