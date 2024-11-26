Paris Charm Diminishing For Indian Gen Z, Millennials But Northern Lights In Vogue
As the winter season draws near, a new wave of travel trends is emerging, revealing that Indian travellers are shifting their holiday preferences to destinations that offer more than just picturesque snow-capped mountains and festive lights. According to the latest report from Atlys India Pvt., a visa processing platform, the 2024 holiday season is set to witness a surge in demand for destinations offering cultural richness, affordability, wellness experiences, and sustainable travel options.
“Today’s travellers are redefining holiday experiences. There’s a growing desire to explore destinations that offer authentic culture, affordability, and unique adventures. Whether it’s chasing the Northern Lights, soaking in Europe’s festive charm, or unwinding in serene wellness retreats, holiday plans are becoming more diverse, reflecting travellers’ evolving preferences for meaningful and varied experiences," said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer, Atlys.
Among the most notable trends this year is the rising interest in 'emerging destinations' that offer rich cultural experiences at a fraction of the cost of traditional holiday hotspots. Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East are now seeing a surge in interest from Indian travellers, who are eager to embrace these regions for their affordability and diverse cultural landscapes.
Here is a look at some of the key travel trends that Gen Z and Millennials are following, according to Atlys.
Affordable, Culturally Rich Escapes
While classic winter destinations such as the Swiss Alps, Japan’s Hokkaido, and Norway remain favourites, there’s a marked shift toward alternative destinations. Countries like Iceland (for Northern Lights), Turkey, Portugal, and Georgia are gaining popularity. High-cost cities like Paris are witnessing a slight decline in interest, as more budget-conscious travellers turn to destinations that offer similar holiday charm but at a more affordable price point.
Thailand, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, and Almaty have emerged as particularly attractive options for those seeking affordable, yet culturally immersive travel experiences. With their unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, these destinations are fast becoming the go-to for travellers who want to make the most of their holiday without breaking the bank.
Wellness And Sustainable Travel On The Rise
The growing trend of wellness-focused travel continues to shape holiday plans, with many travellers seeking destinations that offer opportunities for relaxation, rejuvenation, and reflection. Bali, Thailand, and Sri Lanka remain top choices for wellness retreats, that combine healing practices with rich cultural experiences. Meanwhile, the Maldives has seen a slight dip in popularity, as travellers opt for more budget-friendly wellness escapes.
Sustainability is also a growing priority, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial travellers. Scandinavian countries such as Norway and Sweden lead the way in eco-friendly travel, with innovative initiatives promoting responsible tourism and environmental conservation. Alongside them, countries like New Zealand and Costa Rica continue to attract eco-conscious travellers looking to balance adventure with sustainability. According to Atlys data, eco-friendly travel has seen a 40% rise in popularity, with many travellers seeking ways to experience nature while minimising their environmental impact.
Bleisure Travel: Combining Business With Leisure
The rise of 'bleisure travel'—the merging of business and leisure—has become a key trend this year. Professionals are increasingly extending work trips to destinations like New York, Singapore, and Berlin. But it’s Egypt that’s emerging as a standout location, offering a perfect combination of business facilities and historical landmarks, making it an ideal destination for those looking to blend work with exploration.
Family-Friendly Adventures
Increased interest in family-friendly travel is another highlight of the 2024 holiday season. With a 28.4% rise in family-oriented trips, destinations like the UAE, Singapore, Europe, and Australia are seeing a significant uptick in multi-generational travel. Families are choosing destinations that offer something for everyone—from cultural experiences to entertainment and outdoor adventures.
Unique Cultural New Year’s Celebrations
For those looking for something beyond the typical holiday celebrations, destinations with unique New Year’s traditions are gaining traction. Tokyo’s captivating New Year customs and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival are just a few examples. Notably, Dubai has become a top choice for travellers seeking to ring in the New Year in a modern and festive setting, with short three-four day trips becoming more common for those eager to experience the glitz and glamour of the UAE.
As 2024 unfolds, the holiday season reflects a growing interest in meaningful travel experiences that go beyond the traditional holiday destinations. Whether it’s embracing new cultures, seeking wellness, or exploring affordable yet fascinating locations, Indian travellers are reshaping what a holiday means. This shift represents a broader trend towards more personalised, immersive, and sustainable travel that is sure to define the years to come.