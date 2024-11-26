Paris Charm Diminishing For Indian Gen Z, Millennials But Northern Lights In Vogue

As the winter season draws near, a new wave of travel trends is emerging, revealing that Indian travellers are shifting their holiday preferences to destinations that offer more than just picturesque snow-capped mountains and festive lights. According to the latest report from Atlys India Pvt., a visa processing platform, the 2024 holiday season is set to witness a surge in demand for destinations offering cultural richness, affordability, wellness experiences, and sustainable travel options.

“Today’s travellers are redefining holiday experiences. There’s a growing desire to explore destinations that offer authentic culture, affordability, and unique adventures. Whether it’s chasing the Northern Lights, soaking in Europe’s festive charm, or unwinding in serene wellness retreats, holiday plans are becoming more diverse, reflecting travellers’ evolving preferences for meaningful and varied experiences," said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer, Atlys.

Among the most notable trends this year is the rising interest in 'emerging destinations' that offer rich cultural experiences at a fraction of the cost of traditional holiday hotspots. Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East are now seeing a surge in interest from Indian travellers, who are eager to embrace these regions for their affordability and diverse cultural landscapes.

Here is a look at some of the key travel trends that Gen Z and Millennials are following, according to Atlys.