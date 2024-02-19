Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Punjab National Bank To Co-Finance Green Energy Projects

Das said in the statement, "This strategic partnership between IREDA and PNB marks a significant step in our commitment to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in the country. By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to provide robust financial support to a diverse range of renewable energy projects, fostering sustainability and environmental awareness." Through the MoU and prior agreements with other leading financial institutions, IREDA is well-positioned to fund large-scale renewable energy projects, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at United Nations climate change conference (CoP26) to achieve 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity by 2030, he added.