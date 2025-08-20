Indian Railways To Introduce Airport-Style Baggage Regulations At Several Stations — Check Details

The Indian Railways will be introducing stricter baggage regulations and modernisation infrastructure at railway stations that fall under the North Central Railway, reports said.

AC First Class passengers could be permitted to bring luggage that weighs up to 70 kg, whereas AC Two Tier travellers can bring up to 50 kg. AC Three Tier and Sleeper Class commuter will be permitted 40 kg, whereas General Class travellers' luggage will be limited to 30 kg, NDTV reported.

The new rules could be introduced at NCR stations which include Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Subedarganj, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Govindpuri, Lucknow Charbagh, Banaras and Etawah.

The Prayagraj Railway Station is set to have electronic weighing machines to measure the weight of the luggage being carried along with fines on luggage that exceed regulation weight or have too much volume.

It will further have computerised ticketing machines, fast Wi-Fi, solar powered energy systems, digital information centres and rain water harvesting technology, the Times of India reported.

Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, Prayagraj Junction has had an influx of Rs 960 crore in investment to be channeled into its redevelopment. It is planned to be nine-storeys with cutting edge facilities.

There will also be shops with single-brand products at these stations which will sell clothes, shoes, electronics, and travel products, similar to the shops in airports, an official was reported as saying.

The terminal area will only allow access to passengers with a train ticket, modelled after an airport boarding pass, with non passengers requiring a 'visitor pass' to access the area. This change will be implemented from December 2026.