Indian Railways Stops Sale Of Platform Tickets, Check List Of Stations Affected

Even the Western and Central Railway (CR) has temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at their major stations to avoid overcrowding.

The restriction on the platform ticket sale will be in effect from October 15 to 31 at Mumbai and four stations in adjoining Gujarat, a Western Railway (WR) release said on Monday. The stations are:

Bandra Terminus in Mumbai

Vapi

Udhna

Surat

The move to restrict the sale of platform tickets aims to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety within station premises amid the anticipated festive rush, WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said.

The CR has imposed a temporary restriction on platform ticket sales at major stations in the Mumbai division to avoid overcrowding. These stations are:

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT),

Dadar

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)

Thane

Kalyan

Panvel

A senior CR official told PTI that they have also created holding areas at stations such as LTT, where there is an open space crunch, to avoid situation like the one that prevailed at Bandra Terminus, where several passengers were injured while trying to board an unreserved train in October last year.