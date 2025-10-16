Indian Railways Stops Sale Of Platform Tickets, Check List Of Stations Affected
The Indian Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at 15 stations from Oct. 15 to 28, 2025, in view of the heavy rush due to the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhat Puja.
The Indian Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at 15 stations from Oct. 15 to 28, 2025, in view of the heavy rush due to the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhat Puja.
The Northern Railway has stopped the sale of tickets at:
New Delhi
Old Delhi
Hazrat Nizamuddin
Anand Vihar
Ghaziabad.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, said that the decision has been taken to prevent overcrowding at stations, keeping in mind the increase in passengers. "However, persons accompanying senior citizens, Divyangjans, illiterate, lady passengers may approach enquiry office for a platform ticket," he added.
Even the Western and Central Railway (CR) has temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at their major stations to avoid overcrowding.
The restriction on the platform ticket sale will be in effect from October 15 to 31 at Mumbai and four stations in adjoining Gujarat, a Western Railway (WR) release said on Monday. The stations are:
Bandra Terminus in Mumbai
Vapi
Udhna
Surat
The move to restrict the sale of platform tickets aims to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety within station premises amid the anticipated festive rush, WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said.
The CR has imposed a temporary restriction on platform ticket sales at major stations in the Mumbai division to avoid overcrowding. These stations are:
Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT),
Dadar
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)
Thane
Kalyan
Panvel
A senior CR official told PTI that they have also created holding areas at stations such as LTT, where there is an open space crunch, to avoid situation like the one that prevailed at Bandra Terminus, where several passengers were injured while trying to board an unreserved train in October last year.
Who Are Exempted?
Exemptions will be allowed in genuine cases, such as for individuals assisting senior citizens, women passengers, divyanjan (specially-abled), persons with low literacy, or those requiring special care, according to a press release.
"Platform tickets will, however, be issued to senior citizens, ailing passengers, children, and women who require assistance," said the CR release.