Indian Railways Fare Hike: Who Pays Extra And Who Gets Relief

The Indian Railways has announced a revision in train fares starting from Dec. 26, 2025. Under the rationalised fare structure, long-distance travellers will be required to pay more, while ticket prices for suburban services as well as short-distance travel continues to remain the same.

It must be noted that a few passenger categories will remain unaffected.

Railway Fair Hike: Who pays more?

The latest fare hike by Indian Railways applies to longer journeys and higher classes.