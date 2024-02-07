Indian IT Student Brutally Attacked In Chicago

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said on X that the “Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.” Ali's wife has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting assistance to travel to the U.S. along with three minor children.