'Indian Idol 3' Winner And Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43

Sharing the picture of the late actor, he wrote, 'How's this even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still can't process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this.' Tamang is survived by his wife Geeta Thapa and four-year-old daughter Ariah Tamang. The musician used to regularly post videos and photos of his daughter and wife on social media.