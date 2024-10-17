Bomb Threats Target Five Air India And Two Indigo Flights On Oct. 17

In the past three days, 12 flights, including those on international routes, have been affected due to the hoax bomb calls.

The police said the threat messages came from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. They suspect that a minor, currently in custody, posted the tweet. Investigators noted that authorities first received information about the threats on the morning of Oct. 14.

Since then, two more FIRs have been filed. Additionally, the Delhi Police has registered six cases related to the bomb threats received by different airlines.

The recent bomb threats against Indian carriers were also discussed in a meeting held by the parliamentary standing committee on transport, according to NDTV sources.