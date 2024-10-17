Bomb Threats Target Five Air India And Two Indigo Flights On Oct. 17
In the past three days, 12 flights, including those on international routes, have been affected due to the hoax bomb calls.
On Oct. 17, five Air India flights and two Indigo flights received bomb threats. One Air India flight from Mumbai to London declared an emergency after the threat was reported.
The two Indigo flights affected were 6E 118, operating from Lucknow to Pune, and 6E 18, flying from Istanbul to Mumbai.
The police said the threat messages came from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. They suspect that a minor, currently in custody, posted the tweet. Investigators noted that authorities first received information about the threats on the morning of Oct. 14.
Since then, two more FIRs have been filed. Additionally, the Delhi Police has registered six cases related to the bomb threats received by different airlines.
The recent bomb threats against Indian carriers were also discussed in a meeting held by the parliamentary standing committee on transport, according to NDTV sources.
Earlier on Thursday, sources told NDTV Profit that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already established guidelines for airlines to follow when they receive a bomb or sabotage threat.
According to aviation industry sources, these threats are typically reported to the local civil aviation authority or the airline's office operating the flight.
Initially, the threats are assessed to determine if they are genuine or hoax. Until it's confirmed that the threat is a hoax, all security measures must be strictly enforced.