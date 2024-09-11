Indian Drug Regulator Withdraws Approval For PresVu Eye Drops

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has withdrawn the approval granted to PresVu eye drops, manufactured by Entod Pharmaceuticals, over its claim to reduce dependency on reading glasses.

"Taking serious note of the unauthorised promotion of the product, PresVu (1.25% Pilocarpine w/v) by M/s Entod Pharmaceuticals, after getting permission from CDSCO to manufacture and market, the regulator has suspended their permission till further order," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

"The unauthorised promotion in the press and over social media had raised doubt about its unsafe use by patients and safety concerns for the public," the ministry added.

The promotion had raised concerns about its use like an over-the-counter drug, whereas it was approved as a prescription-only drug, it further noted.

The eye drops were granted approval on Sept. 3 for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.