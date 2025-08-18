Indian Company's Cookware Products Likely To Cause Lead Poisoning, USFDA Warns

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning against using cookware manufactured by Indian company, Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., after tests showed the products could leach dangerous levels of lead into food.

According to the US health regulator, the products in question are being sold under the brand name Tiger White and marketed as 'pure aluminium utensils'. The agency said tests revealed that cookware made from aluminium, brass and aluminium alloys released lead when used for cooking.

“Some types of imported cookware products made from aluminium, brass, and aluminium alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium have been tested by FDA and state partners, and found to leach lead into food when used for cooking, thereby making food unsafe,” the apex US drug regulator said.

The cookware was being sold at Mannan Supermarket, Jamaica, New York. But the USFDA said “it could not identify and contact the distributor or responsible party to facilitate a recall.”

As such, the product may still be available at retail stores. The US agency stated, “Retailers should discontinue sale and consumers should not use this product as cookware or food storage.”