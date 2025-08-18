Indian Company's Cookware Products Likely To Cause Lead Poisoning, USFDA Warns
The USFDA has warned that certain aluminium and brass cookware may release dangerous levels of lead into food.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning against using cookware manufactured by Indian company, Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., after tests showed the products could leach dangerous levels of lead into food.
According to the US health regulator, the products in question are being sold under the brand name Tiger White and marketed as 'pure aluminium utensils'. The agency said tests revealed that cookware made from aluminium, brass and aluminium alloys released lead when used for cooking.
“Some types of imported cookware products made from aluminium, brass, and aluminium alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium have been tested by FDA and state partners, and found to leach lead into food when used for cooking, thereby making food unsafe,” the apex US drug regulator said.
The cookware was being sold at Mannan Supermarket, Jamaica, New York. But the USFDA said “it could not identify and contact the distributor or responsible party to facilitate a recall.”
As such, the product may still be available at retail stores. The US agency stated, “Retailers should discontinue sale and consumers should not use this product as cookware or food storage.”
The USFDA listed the following details of the items under scrutiny:
Brand and product name: Pure Aluminium Utensils, Tiger White
Trademark number: RTM No. 2608606
Certification claim: ISO 9001:2015 certified company
Manufacturer: Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India
Health Concerns Over Lead
The US regulator warned that lead exposure poses serious health risks. The agency said, “Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, and there is no known safe level of exposure to lead. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and foetuses.”
The USFDA also said that consuming food that has too much lead can raise the amount of lead in the blood. Babies and children are at higher risk. Even a small amount of lead can harm them. They may not look sick, but can face learning problems, low IQ, or behaviour issues.
USFDA Advice To Consumers and Retailers
The US agency has urged consumers to check if they have any of the cookware listed above at home and throw it away. “Do not donate or refurbish this cookware. Consumers who have concerns about lead exposure or elevated levels of lead should contact their health care provider,” the USFDA said.
Retailers and distributors have been asked to seek USFDA guidance about the safety of any cookware they market. The agency is continuing efforts to remove the flagged products from circulation and assess whether additional cookware brands may also be affected.