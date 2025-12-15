Indian Army To Receive Three Apache Attack Helicopters, Navy To Commission Second Seahawk

In a major boost to the army’s rotary-wing combat capabilities, India is set to receive the delivery of the remaining three Apache AH-64 attack helicopters from the United States this week.

Simultaneously, the Indian Navy will also commission its second squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for submarine-hunting operations this week, according to a Times of India report.

These long-awaited inductions will address current operational gaps. The report added that a major boost is also expected from 2028 onwards, when the Army and IAF start receiving up to 156 indigenous ‘Prachand’ light combat helicopters.