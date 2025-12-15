Indian Army To Receive Three Apache Attack Helicopters, Navy To Commission Second Seahawk
The armed forces plan to acquire over 1,000 helicopters in the next 10–15 years to address critical gaps and replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets.
In a major boost to the army’s rotary-wing combat capabilities, India is set to receive the delivery of the remaining three Apache AH-64 attack helicopters from the United States this week.
Simultaneously, the Indian Navy will also commission its second squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for submarine-hunting operations this week, according to a Times of India report.
These long-awaited inductions will address current operational gaps. The report added that a major boost is also expected from 2028 onwards, when the Army and IAF start receiving up to 156 indigenous ‘Prachand’ light combat helicopters.
According to the TOI report, the armed forces plan to acquire over 1,000 helicopters in the next 10–15 years to address critical gaps and replace ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets.
The plan includes adding 484 light utility helicopters in the 3.5-tonne class and 419 Indian multi-role helicopters in the 10–15-tonne class. However, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has faced significant delays in executing these projects.
Meanwhile, the three Apache gunships, called “tanks in the air,” are armed with Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hellfire Longbow air-to-ground missiles, guns and rockets. The helicopters will arrive in India within a few days, the TOI report added, citing defence officials.
In February 2020, India signed a Rs 5,691 crore deal with the US to procure six heavy-duty Apache helicopters for the Army. The first three Apaches were delivered in July after significant delays caused by Boeing’s supply chain issues. These six helicopters will join the 22 Apaches inducted by the IAF under a Rs 13,952 crore deal signed with the US in September 2015.
The report added that the Army Apaches will be stationed at Jodhpur, where a squadron was raised in March last year to strengthen the western front with Pakistan. Meanwhile, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will commission the second squadron of MH-60R Seahawks at INS Hansa in Goa on Dec. 17.
So far, the US has delivered 15 of the 24 MH-60R Seahawks, built by Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin, under a Rs 15,157 crore contract signed in February 2020.
These maritime helicopters are crucial for the Indian Navy amid rising Chinese submarine activity in the Indian Ocean. The Navy currently relies on a few ageing Sea King and Kamov-28 helicopters. HAL will deliver 156 Prachand light combat helicopters to the Army and IAF between 2028–2033 under a Rs 62,700 crore deal.