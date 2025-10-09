Indian Army Recruitment: Application Window For TGC Opens, How To Apply, Check Stipend, Age Limit

The Indian Army has opened the application window for its 143rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC). Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course will start in July 2026.

The selection process for TGC 143 involves applicants to meet the Indian Army's physical fitness standards, which include:

- Running 2.4 km in 10 minutes 30 seconds

- 40 push-ups, six pull-ups, 30 sit-ups, and two sets each of squats and lunges

- Basic swimming proficiency