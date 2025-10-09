Indian Army Recruitment: Application Window For TGC Opens, How To Apply, Check Stipend, Age Limit
The Indian Army has opened the application window for its 143rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC). Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course will start in July 2026.
The selection process for TGC 143 involves applicants to meet the Indian Army's physical fitness standards, which include:
- Running 2.4 km in 10 minutes 30 seconds
- 40 push-ups, six pull-ups, 30 sit-ups, and two sets each of squats and lunges
- Basic swimming proficiency
The age limit of the candidates must be 20 to 27 years as on July 1, 2026. (Candidates born between July 1, 1999 and June 30, 2006, both dates inclusive).
The candidate must either be a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
The certificate of eligibility will however not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, will have to attach such certificate along with the application.
How to Apply For Indian Army (TGC)
Here are steps to apply for Indian Army TGC:
The applications will only be accepted online on website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Click on officer entry apply/login’ and then click registration.
Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.
After getting registered, click on ‘apply online’ under the dashboard.
A page officer's selection ‘eligibility’ will open.
Then click Apply shown against the Technical Graduate Course.
A page ‘Application Form’ will open.
Read the instructions carefully and click ‘continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - personal information, communication, education details, and more.
‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.
Only after ascertaining the correctness of your details, click on ‘Submit’.
Candidates must click on submit each time they open the application to edit any details.
Download and print two copies of your application.
It should be noted that registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Indian Army Recruitment: Stipend
The fixed stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academy i.e. during training period at IMA, Dehradun, is Rs. 56,400 per month.