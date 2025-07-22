Indian Army Receives First Batch Of Apache Helicopters

Apache helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art targeting systems that provide accurate data on the target in all weather conditions. They can be used not only to attack, but also in security, reconnaissance, and peace operations.

They also have night vision navigation systems, which will make the offensive capabilities of the army even more effective. Additionally, they also include the latest communication, navigation, sensor, and weapon systems.

Previously, the Indian Air Force had purchased 22 Apache helicopters under a deal with the US government and Boeing in 2015. The US completed delivery of all 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in July 2020.

Later in the year, when US President Donald Trump (during his first term) visited India, New Delhi signed a deal worth $600 million to buy six Apache helicopters. Under this, the first consignment was to be delivered to India between May and June 2024. However, the deployment was delayed.