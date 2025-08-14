India Warns Pakistan Of 'Painful Consequences' In Case Of Any 'Misadventure'

India on Thursday warned Pakistan of 'painful consequences' to 'any misadventure' targeting it and advised the neighbouring country to desist from 'war-mongering' and 'hateful' rhetoric.

New Delhi's strong reaction came in response to Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat as well as offensive comments against India by several Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.