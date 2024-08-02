India Warns Citizens In Israel To Remain Alert As Middle East Tensions Escalate

The Indian embassy here on Friday advised all Indian nationals in Israel to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols amid the cancellation of flights by multiple airlines as tension escalated in the region following the back-to-back assassination of two senior Hamas leaders and a top Hezbollah commander.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran; head of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in Gaza, and Hezbollah Commander Fouad Shukr died in a strike in Lebanon in quick succession last month.