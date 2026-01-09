Business NewsNationalIndia Voices Concern Over Minneapolis Shooting
India Voices Concern Over Minneapolis Shooting

India on Friday voiced concern over the killing of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis in the US.

09 Jan 2026, 05:51 PM IST
(Image: X)
India on Friday voiced concern over the killing of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis in the US.

'We are closely following the developments,' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

'We are concerned as we have a large Indian community in the US, including students, professionals and others,' he said at his weekly media briefing.

The woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot dead by a federal immigration agent this week.

