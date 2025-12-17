India Visa Centre In Dhaka Shut Amid Threat From 'Extremist Elements'

Amid escalating security concerns and a surge in hate-driven and radical rhetoric targeting India and its territorial sovereignty, the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka has announced an indefinite closure.

The decision follows India’s summoning of Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to lodge a formal diplomatic protest over recent threats directed at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India remarks by Bangladeshi political leaders.

“In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka will be closed at 2 p.m. today. All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date,” a statement from the Visa Application Centre said.

India has 16 Visa Application Centres spread across the length and breadth of Bangladesh. All the IVACs collectively process 22 lakh visa applications of Bangladeshi Passport holders in a year. The State Bank of India (SBI) is the only authorised agency for receiving visa applications in Bangladesh.