India-US Working To Address Regional, Global Challenges: Blinken After Jaishankar Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken met in Washington DC and discussed working together to address regional and global challenges.

Jaishankar, on his first visit to the US capital since the third Modi government took office, met Blinken on Tuesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department.

Blinken said after the meeting, "Together, the US and India are working to address regional and global challenges. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity."

Jaishankar, meanwhile, said, "Delighted to hold talks with Blinken in Washington DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and the QUAD meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine."

The minister was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.