India-US Trade Talks: Keep Farmers' Interests In Mind, Parliamentary Panel Advises Govt

The Parliamentary Standing Committee delivered a crucial piece of advice to the government, insisting that the interests of Indian farmers must be kept firmly in mind when negotiating the import of agricultural products from the United States under any future bilateral trade agreement.

The government, during this briefing, noted that India's overall exports have shown resilience, increasing in April-October this year compared to the previous year. And this comes even after the prevailing uncertainty and concerns heightened by Trump's tariffs.

India's total exports, combining merchandise and services, rose over 4.8% to $491.8 billion during the April to October period of the current fiscal as compared to the same period in the last fiscal.

The commerce secretary appeared before the committee, providing an update on the government’s position regarding the potential India-US trade deal. A Parliamentary Committee had asked the government on the India-US trade agreement, the impact of Trump tariffs on the pharma, textiles, gems and jewellery sectors.