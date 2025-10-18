India-US Trade Deal: Farmer, MSME, Fisherfolk Interests To Be Protected, Says Piyush Goyal

Interest of Indian farmers, fisherfolk, MSME sectors will be protected before India and US reach a final trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

"Bharat ke kisano ka, machhuvaaron ka, Bharat ke MSME sector ka, jub tak desh hiton ko puri tarah se hum sambhalen nai, tab tak koi agreement kiya nai jata (No agreement can be made until we take care of the interests of India's farmers, fishermen and MSME sector)," he told reporters in Delhi.

The remarks are important as the US is seeking concessions in India's agriculture sector.

Goyal on Saturday while replying to a question on the progress of talks between the two countries on the proposed pact and by when it will be concluded told news agency PTI said that the talks are progressing in a "cordial" environment.

The Indian official team, headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, was in Washington this week to hold trade talks with their US counterparts. The three-day talks ended on Oct. 17. The team is on its way back from the US.