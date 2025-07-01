External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that framing the India-US relationship solely through the lens of China is a "very gross oversimplification" and "even misleading at times." Speaking at Newsweek's headquarters in Manhattan, Jaishankar stated the bilateral ties were multifaceted, extending far beyond their respective stances on Beijing.He highlighted the significant contributions of the large Indian community in the US as a "game-changer" that is unrelated to China. Jaishankar drew attention to the economic connection between India and the US, pointing to strong trade numbers and technological collaboration. He urged a broader perspective on defence and security cooperation, noting, "We work to keep the Arabian Sea safe for global shipping," an effort not exclusively directed at China."This is (an) age of oversimplification. I urge you not to fall into that," Jaishankar said, stressing the nuanced and multi-causal nature of global relations. He acknowledged the changed dynamic between the US and China, which has "acquired a much sharper competitive edge." India, he explained, aims to "see in what way are our interests furthered in this landscape."While recognising strong convergences with the United States, Jaishankar also pointed out India's unique position as China's largest neighbour, and seeking stable relations despite an imbalanced trade. India's approach, he stated, is to "sort of steady the China relationship, create an equilibrium that is fair to us (and) at the same time, how do you work the convergences with the United States and get the most out of it.".(With inputs from PTI)..Jaishankar Begins Three-Day Visit To US For Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting