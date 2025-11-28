India, US Sign Rs 8,000-Crore Pact For Chopper Support
The sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability of Indian Navy's MH60R helicopters, the Defence Ministry said.
India has signed a Rs 8,000-crore pact with the United States for the sustainment support for the choppers used by the Indian Navy fleet, according to an official release issued on Friday.
"Ministry of Defence has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the Government of the United States for sustainment support of Indian Navy’s fleet of MH60R helicopters through 'Follow on Support' and 'Follow on Supply Support' for a period of five years at an approximate value of Rs 7,995 crore," it stated.
The LOAs were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi under the Foreign Military Sales programme of US.
"The sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability and maintainability of the technologically advanced, all-weather capable MH60R helicopters, which also have Anti-Submarine Warfare capability, acquired through the US government," the Ministry of Defence said in the release.
In addition, the support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions/roles, it added.
What Is Sustainment Support?
Sustainment support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support.
Besides, it includes replenishment of components and setting up of 'Intermediate' level component repairs and periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India.
As per the release, the in-country development of these facilities will ensure capability build-up in the long run and reduced dependence on the US Government, thus aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Moreover, this would further lead to indigenous product and services development through MSMEs and other Indian firms.