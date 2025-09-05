India Unveils Mega 15-Year Defence Plan To Upgrade Nuclear, AI, Space Capabilities

Business NewsNationalIndia Unveils Mega 15-Year Defence Plan To Upgrade Nuclear, AI, Space Capabilities
The roadmap includes nuclear-powered warships, next-generation battle tanks, hypersonic missiles, stealth bomber drones, and AI-powered weapons.

05 Sep 2025, 03:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian Air Force will acquire 75 high-altitude pseudo-satellites. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
India unveiled a major 15-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to transform the armed forces. The roadmap includes nuclear-powered warships, next-generation battle tanks, hypersonic missiles, stealth bomber drones, AI-powered weapons, and space-based warfare tech, NDTV reported.

This will be the country's biggest defence upgrade plan since Independence.

The Indian Army will induct nearly 1,800 future tanks to replace the T-72 fleet, 400 light tanks for mountain warfare, 50,000 tank-mounted anti-tank guided missiles, and over 700 robotic counter-IED systems, the report said, citing the short-term capability vision document of the government.

The Indian Navy will get a new aircraft carrier, 10 next-gen frigates, seven advanced corvettes, and four landing dock platforms. India currently operates two conventionally-powered aircraft carriers.

The government has greenlit nuclear propulsion for warships, as well as electromagnetic aircraft launch systems.

The Indian Air Force will acquire 75 high-altitude pseudo-satellites, 150 stealth bomber drones, hundreds of precision-guided munitions, and over 100 remotely piloted aircraft, the report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 'Sudarshan Chakra' mission to develop an indigenous aerial defence system by 2035.

