India To Weigh Impact Of Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defence Pact, MEA Says

India will study the implications of a mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on its national security and regional stability, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration," the MEA said in response to media queries.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday elevated their long-standing security partnership by signing a mutual defense agreement, stating that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both".

The deal was signed in Riyadh between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is making a state visit.

"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," the MEA said.