India To Surpass US In Metro Network In Two-Three Years: Union Minister Manohar Lal

Metro rails used to run only in five cities in the country in 2004-05, but now the metro network is being operated in 24 cities.

Though the US and China have been working on the metro much before India, it expanded here at a great speed, he said.

"We are very near to the length of metro in USA. It is 1400 kms in USA. We reached 1100 kms. In just two-three years, we will cross the USA," he said.