India To Revamp Power Demand Forecasting For Better Planning

India is overhauling the way it forecasts electricity demand to ensure generation capacity matches what’s needed and the grid remains stable with increasing volumes of clean energy.

The government’s Central Electricity Authority, or CEA, is seeking cooperation with weather agencies to access better environmental data and plans more frequent forecasts to account for unexpected events, said Ghanshyam Prasad, the chairperson of the planning body.

“We had been doing detailed demand assessment every five years, which we now plan to do every two years and eventually make it an annual exercise,” he said in an interview at his office in New Delhi.

Changing power usage patterns, rising use of intermittent solar and wind energy and increasingly frequent extreme weather events have complicated demand forecasting, requiring systemic reforms. Gauging future demand more precisely has become imperative to prevent supply-demand mismatches, keep costs in check for utilities and prevent blackouts.