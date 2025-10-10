India To Reopen Embassy In Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan; Discuss Mining Opportunities
The Afghan Foreign Minister invited Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in a country believed to hold vast untapped mineral deposits.
India will upgrade its 'technical mission' in Kabul to the status of an embassy and discuss mining opportunities in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, marking a thaw in ties. The announcement was made during Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to New Delhi on Friday.
"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Muttaqi in a publicized address.
The Indian embassy in Kabul was closed after the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, following a humiliating withdrawal of US forces.
In a sign of improving relations, Muttaqi invited Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan, believed to hold vast untapped mineral deposits, including valuable metals like copper, iron, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements.
"Your invitation is deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further," Jaishankar said.
The two senior diplomats previously spoke after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquakes.
The Taliban government had expressed solidarity with India after Pakistan-supported terrorists killed 26 people in the Jammu and Kashmir town in April.
India was among the first nations to supply aid after the devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan.
Moreover, the Modi government introduced a new visa module for Afghans in April for medical, business, and student categories.
Jaishankar said the two countries have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce.
Kabul has been wooing investments from Gulf Arab countries, China, and Russia to rebuild a nation battered by decades of conflict. Indian firms have operated in Afghanistan during a Western-backed democratic government.
"I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi. Our educational and capacity-building programmes have long nurtured the Afghan youth. We will expand avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities," the EAM said.