India To Reopen Embassy In Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan; Discuss Mining Opportunities

India will upgrade its 'technical mission' in Kabul to the status of an embassy and discuss mining opportunities in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, marking a thaw in ties. The announcement was made during Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to New Delhi on Friday.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Muttaqi in a publicized address.

The Indian embassy in Kabul was closed after the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, following a humiliating withdrawal of US forces.

In a sign of improving relations, Muttaqi invited Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan, believed to hold vast untapped mineral deposits, including valuable metals like copper, iron, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements.

"Your invitation is deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further," Jaishankar said.