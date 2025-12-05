India To Hold Air Force Exercise In Arabian Sea, 200 Nautical Miles Away From Pakistan

India has issued a notification for an Air Force exercise in the Arabian Sea, scheduled from Dec. 10 to 11, 2025. The designated danger zone lies approximately 200 nautical miles from Karachi, Pakistan, and about 70 nautical miles from Pakistan-controlled airspace, as per satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon.

The exercise is expected to involve advanced aerial maneuvers and operational drills by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Such notifications are typically issued as NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) to alert civilian and military aviation authorities about restricted zones for safety and security during exercises.