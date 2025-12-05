India To Hold Air Force Exercise In Arabian Sea, 200 Nautical Miles Away From Pakistan

Business NewsNationalIndia To Hold Air Force Exercise In Arabian Sea, 200 Nautical Miles Away From Pakistan
The designated danger zone lies approximately 200 nautical miles from Karachi, Pakistan, and about 70 nautical miles from Pakistan-controlled airspace.

05 Dec 2025, 07:59 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India has issued a notification for an Air Force exercise in the Arabian Sea, scheduled from Dec. 10 to 11. (Photo: Indian Air Force/X)</p></div>
India has issued a notification for an Air Force exercise in the Arabian Sea, scheduled from Dec. 10 to 11, 2025. The designated danger zone lies approximately 200 nautical miles from Karachi, Pakistan, and about 70 nautical miles from Pakistan-controlled airspace, as per satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon.

The exercise is expected to involve advanced aerial maneuvers and operational drills by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Such notifications are typically issued as NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) to alert civilian and military aviation authorities about restricted zones for safety and security during exercises.

While the exercise underscores India’s focus on strengthening its operational readiness in the western sector, its proximity to Pakistan-controlled airspace adds strategic significance.

The Arabian Sea region has long been a critical area for both nations, given its role in maritime trade and defense operations.

This comes after the Indian government issued a notification extending its danger zone for a likely sea launched missile test off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Dec. 4. This test will be done on Dec. 11.

