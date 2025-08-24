India To Export Electric Vehicles To 100 Countries Of The World: PM Modi

Business NewsNationalIndia To Export Electric Vehicles To 100 Countries Of The World: PM Modi
24 Aug 2025, 10:58 AM IST i
India to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world, shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"I want to tell you about another success of India. India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big program related to this is also being held after 2 days on Aug. 26," he said at an event.

Modi said that until 2014, India’s automobile exports stood at approximately Rs 50,000 crore annually. "Today, India exports automobiles worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore a year," he said.

The Prime Minister said India will soon become the world's third-largest major economy, and is on the way to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. We are going to become the world's third-largest economy very soon. Experts are saying that India's contribution to world growth is going to be around 20% very soon," he added.

He further shared that Made In India semiconductors to hit the market soon.

Modi said the next-generation GST reform process, which seeks to make the law simpler, will be completed before Diwali and bring down prices.

He said India developed its entire 5G stack domestically. The country is now rapidly working on Made-in-India 6G technology, he added.

The Prime Minister also shared that India to have its own space station in coming years. "India has several space missions planned in coming years," he said.

