India To Conduct Tri-Services Exercise 'Ex Trishul' Along Pakistan Border From Oct 30
India’s tri-services exercise ‘Ex Trishul’ will test joint operations across diverse terrains and the armed forces’ readiness along the Pakistan border.
India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a large-scale tri-services military exercise, “Ex Trishul,” to be conducted along the Pakistan border from Oct. 30 to Nov. 10. The exercise will see the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force operating in close coordination, the Ministry of Defence said.
Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon shared visuals on X showing the NOTAM across India’s western frontier, describing the area and scale of operations as “unusual.” Reports indicate that the reserved airspace for the exercise extends up to 28,000 feet, signalling one of the largest joint operational drills in recent years.
According to the defence ministry, the exercise will show India’s growing jointness, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and innovation, the three pillars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s JAI (Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, Innovation) vision for the Armed Forces.
Troops from the Southern Command will play a key role, conducting operations across varied and challenging terrains. These include offensive manoeuvres in the creek and desert sectors, amphibious operations off the Saurashtra coast and multi-domain exercises involving Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber capabilities.
According to a PIB press release, the exercise will also showcase the effective use of indigenous systems, demonstrate the application of Atmanirbharta in operational practices, and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to address emerging threats and the evolving nature of modern and future warfare.
The PIB release stated that while the nation celebrated Diwali and related festivities a few days ago, troops of the Southern Command were deployed in operational areas, undergoing rigorous training in preparation for the upcoming tri-services exercise, Ex Trishul.
The drill comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this year, on May 7. The precision air campaign targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.