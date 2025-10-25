India To Conduct Tri-Services Exercise 'Ex Trishul' Along Pakistan Border From Oct 30

According to a PIB press release, the exercise will also showcase the effective use of indigenous systems, demonstrate the application of Atmanirbharta in operational practices, and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to address emerging threats and the evolving nature of modern and future warfare.

The PIB release stated that while the nation celebrated Diwali and related festivities a few days ago, troops of the Southern Command were deployed in operational areas, undergoing rigorous training in preparation for the upcoming tri-services exercise, Ex Trishul.

The drill comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this year, on May 7. The precision air campaign targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.