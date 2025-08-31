India Suspends All Mail Bookings To US

India's Department of Posts suspended all categories of mail booked for the US. Under the suspension, categories including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to $100, destined for the USA, are suspended.

"In view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport U.S.-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, it has been decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail...," a release said.

The Department of Post is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to restore services at the earliest, the Ministry of Communications release said.

The already booked items that could not be dispatched are eligible for claim refund of postage.