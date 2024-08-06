India Supports Sheikh Hasina, In Talks With Bangladesh Army: Jaishankar

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said the government had briefed an all-party meeting on the situation in Bangladesh.

"Congress party is fully with the government as far as national security and national interest are concerned," Chidambaram told PTI. However, he was not present at the meeting.

Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Hasina to quit and flee.

The all-party meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DMK leader T R Baalu, NCP leader Supriya Sule among others.