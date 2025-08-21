India Successfully Test-Fires Agni 5: All You Need To Know About 5,000-Km Range Nuclear Capable Missile

India successfully test-fired the Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5 from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha, on Wednesday.

"Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC)," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The Agni-5 is part of a series of indigenously developed Indian ballistic missiles designed to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.

The Agni-5 missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The test-firing of the strategic asset came around three-and-half months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.