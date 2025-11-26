India Strengthens Bilateral Trade Ties With Slovenia Through Joint Committee Review

Bilateral trade between India and Slovenia has shown a consistent upward trajectory over the past several years, reflecting the growing depth and resilience of the partnership.

Slovenia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central Europe, coupled with India’s expanding engagement with Europe, presents a unique opportunity to bring the regions closer together.

''This convergence of geographies and interests provides a strong foundation for deepening cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, and connectivity,'' said a press release.

The discussions included a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic landscape, as well as an assessment of bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.