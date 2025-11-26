India Strengthens Bilateral Trade Ties With Slovenia Through Joint Committee Review

Business NewsNationalIndia Strengthens Bilateral Trade Ties With Slovenia Through Joint Committee Review
The current state of bilateral economic engagement was reviewed to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, and chart a forward-looking roadmap for trade and investment between the two nations.

26 Nov 2025, 02:35 PM IST i
Newsroom Reviewed

The 10th Session of the India–Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) took place on Wednesday, Nov. 26 in New Delhi. The current state of bilateral economic engagement was reviewed to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, and chart a forward-looking roadmap for trade and investment between the two nations.

The session was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Saket Kumar, and Director General for Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Peter Japelj.

Bilateral trade between India and Slovenia has shown a consistent upward trajectory over the past several years, reflecting the growing depth and resilience of the partnership.

Slovenia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central Europe, coupled with India’s expanding engagement with Europe, presents a unique opportunity to bring the regions closer together.

''This convergence of geographies and interests provides a strong foundation for deepening cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, and connectivity,'' said a press release.

The discussions included a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic landscape, as well as an assessment of bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Sectoral cooperation was explored across agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, and Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, as well as other trade and business-related matters. Both sides expressed optimism for the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

During the visit, Peter Japelj met with Commerce Secretary, Government of India Rajesh Agrawal, and held a discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The 10th JCTEC reaffirmed India’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic economic partnership with Slovenia, built on mutual trust, shared values, and enduring friendship, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration across Europe and India.

