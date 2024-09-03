India-Singapore Ties Ready For Next Level: S Jaishankar Ahead Of Modi Visit

This is the ideal moment to advance bilateral relationship between India and Singapore, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

With the ongoing transformation in India and the evolving global landscape, it is crucial for the relationship to become more contemporary, the minister noted.

"This is one of the reasons why Prime Minister Modi has chosen to visit Singapore early in his third term," he told The Straits Times in an interview. The bilateral ties between India and Singapore have been notably robust over the past 20 years, he said.

Modi is on a two-nation visit from Sept. 3-5, starting with Brunei.

The prime minister said he looked forward to his discussions to "deepen our strategic partnership with Singapore", particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitisation, and sustainable development.