India Shares Security Info On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With Canada, Seeks Arrest

He said this in response to a query during his weekly briefing as he fielded a volley of questions on India-Canada ties, a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified before a Commission of Inquiry.

Jaiswal, in response to another query, said "as far as my information is concerned, there are 26 extradition requests (from India) pending with the Canadian side" over the last decade or more.

The MEA spokesperson said the current diplomatic row with Canada has been precipitated by the Trudeau government's "baseless" allegations and reiterated that "no evidence" has been shared in support of Ottawa's charges against New Delhi.