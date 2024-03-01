India Set To Become Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Destination: Industry

According to S P Kochhar, Director General, COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), the approval for these units which has come under India's Semiconductor Mission is a positive and commendable development.

"This is a progressive step for India and the strongly emerging manufacturing ecosystem in the country. We believe this serves as an excellent example for our nation towards attaining self-sufficiency in line with our honourable prime minister's vision of 'Atmanirbharta' and will further inspire India's goals to become a global manufacturing and supply chain hub" he said.